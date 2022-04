Police said the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been taken to an area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in north Houston on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road.

It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time. The suspect's condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.