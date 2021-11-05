Woman shoots man to death outside his workplace in Pasadena, police say

Police arrested the woman after she crashed into another car. Officers found a small child in the woman’s vehicle.

PASADENA, Texas — A man is dead after Pasadena police said a woman went outside his workplace and shot him several times.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Pasadena Boulevard. Police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

When police arrived at the business, they said they saw the suspect leaving the scene, and a chase began. Police said they arrested the woman after she crashed into another car. Officers said they found a child in the woman’s vehicle.

Police said the man worked at the business and that he and the woman previously had lunch dates in the parking lot.