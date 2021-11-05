Where is the tiger? New mugshot shows Victor Cuevas in the Fort Bend jail as investigation continues

The suspect's attorney says his client does not own the tiger seen in Sunday's viral video that has now been seen around the world.

HOUSTON — The man at the center of the tiger investigation in west Houston remained in custody as of Tuesday morning, records show.

A new mugshot has been released, but the tiger's whereabouts are still unknown.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is currently booked in the Fort Bend County Jail.

Cuevas' lawyer on Tuesday afternoon said his client is not the owner of the tiger that was spotted in a west Houston neighborhood Sunday and claimed the Houston Police Department rushed to judgment.

"HPD was in such a hurry to wrap it and find their guy that they just assumed because my client was the one who caught this tiger, who went out and go it and brought it back into safety, everyone is just assuming that he is the owner of the tiger," attorney Michael Elliott said.

Elliott said police are also assuming that Cuevas was the person who put the tiger in a white Jeep Cherokee and drove away.

"He's already been convicted, which is a shame," Elliott said.

He was going to surrender, attorney says

Elliot said he and Cuevas made an agreement to surrender at 8:15 p.m. Monday, but HPD arrested him 15 minutes earlier anyway.

While the attorney denies Cuevas owns the tiger, he did admit that his client is the man seen in the video bringing the animal back into the Memorial-area home. Multiple videos showed the animal in yards and crossing the road in the neighborhood before an off-duty deputy arrived to help.

That deputy yelled at the big cat and Cuevas as Cuevas begged the deputy to not shoot the cat.

Eventually the cat was taken inside and was not seen on video again.

Cuevas has information on the animal's owner and where the tiger can be found, his attorney said. His attorney also said Cuevas is speaking with investigators, but the details about what information has been provided to authorities has not been released.

Out on bond after murder charge

The suspect seen in the tiger video was out on bond on a July 2017 murder charge in Fort Bend County, records show.

Houston police arrived at the home where the tiger was spotted Monday morning to question Cuevas, but they said he loaded the Bengal tiger in a white Jeep Cherokee and took off. There was a brief chase, but they lost him, according to HPD Commander Borza.