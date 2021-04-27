VIDEO: Moments before road rage shooting, victim was confronted by suspect at gas station in Humble

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies believe the other driver followed the victim from the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive and shot him.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video released Tuesday shows an altercation that may have led to a road rage shooting yesterday in the Humble area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Investigators said the victim and alleged gunman first crossed paths at the 7 Days Food Store on Kenswick Drive shortly before the shooting.

In the video, a black Toyota Avalon sits at the gas pump as a white pickup truck attempts to back out of a parking spot in front the convenience store.

It's unclear whether the truck touched the other vehicle, but the Avalon driver gets out of his vehicle and confronts the pickup truck driver. The two drivers exchange words and then the pickup truck drives off.

According to Precinct 4, the Toyota driver followed the pickup truck to the 8700 block of Stagewood Drive. That's where investigators said the Toyota driver fired two rounds into the victim's truck, hitting him once.

According to deputies, the truck driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after officers found him on Flat Iron Drive, just a few blocks from where he was shot.

Constable Mark Herman said the victim underwent surgery last night after being shot in his lower extremities and is currently stable.