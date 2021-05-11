Man charged with manslaughter, accused of driving 'extremely recklessly' before fatal crash

Houston police said a 40-year-old woman, who was riding in the passenger seat, died at the scene.

HOUSTON — A man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger was killed in a rollover crash Monday night in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to the crash scene at 9:20 p.m. in the 4100 block of Wayne Street near Crane Street.

Investigators said a red Doge Ram pickup truck was speeding in the northbound lanes when the driver ran a stop sign at the intersection.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled over, left the roadway and then struck a utility pole.

"We have pretty good evidence that he blew threw the stop sign at Crane Street while he was northbound on Wayne. Again, traveling at a high rate of speed," Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle but suffered only minor injuries, police said. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old woman who was riding with him, was partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later charged in the crash and booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.