FORT BEND, Texas — The woman who was caught on camera being thrown off an SUV in Pecan Grove Thursday has died, according to sources.

The driver of the car, 49-year-old Watts Vaughan, was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI, but a judge has reduced his charges to one count of assault causing bodily injuries and DWI.

Though, sources told KHOU 11 that investigators in Fort Bend County are in the process of filing manslaughter charges against Vaughan.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the woman clinging to the hood of Vaughan's SUV before she was slung off and onto the pavement.

Deputies said it is unclear whether Vaughan was drunk during the incident but said he was at the time of his arrest.

The woman, who was a friend of Vaughan, allegedly asked him for $10. When Vaughan said no, she jumped on the hood of his SUV and he took off. He then intentionally threw her off the SUV, according to deputies.

Vaughan is currently still in jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

