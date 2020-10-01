FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A woman is fighting for her life Thursday night after she was allegedly thrown off the hood of an SUV in Pecan Grove.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing the woman clinging to the hood of an SUV before she is slung off and onto the pavement.

Deputies identified the SUV driver as 49-year-old Watts Vaughan. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI. Deputies said it is unclear whether Vaughan was drunk during the incident but said he was at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said the woman, who lives down the street, was asking Vaughan, whom deputies said was her friend, for $10. Vaughan said no, she jumped on the hood and he took off, intentionally throwing her off, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman’s injuries are life-threatening.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter