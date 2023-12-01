Teen shot in head 3 times after breaking up with boyfriend, officials say

Wisconsin police said the girl's boyfriend shot her in the head three times after she broke up with him. He's being charged as an adult.

RACINE, Wis. — A 14-year-old Wisconsin girl is being called a "walking miracle" after being shot in the head three times.

Miranda Perales said her daughter, Jazlene Jones, had been dating her boyfriend for more than a year when she decided to break up with him. When she delivered the news, he shot her in what he told investigators was a "fit of rage."

"I had no idea he had a gun," Perales said. "I bought the kid Christmas present; you don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled."

Perales is calling her daughter a miracle because she survived.

"She's just so proud to be alive," Perales said. "She's still her spunky self, can't wait to put on her make-up."

Jazlene is talking, walking and smiling at a hospital in Wisconsin just two days after being shot.

Investigators said Jazlene's boyfriend admitted to shooting her when she broke up with him.

Perales said she never noticed any concerning signs.

"I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids," Perales said.

The 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide.

Jazlene's brain function wasn't impacted but there will be lifelong impacts from the trauma she went through.

"She lost sight in one of her eyes, but doctors told her she's going to be able to do everything people with two eyes can do," Perales said.

Jazlene will also have to live with several bullets lodged in her body.

"She's a walking miracle," Perales said.

Jazlene is taking the worst day of her life and using it to speak up for those in violent relationships.

"This is her new path and I'm going to help her any way possible," Perales said. "God gave her a second chance."