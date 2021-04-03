Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed but there are discreet ways to reach out for help.

HOUSTON —



Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

24-hour hotlines

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Text for help

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.