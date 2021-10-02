Watch: Robbery suspect arrested after high-speed chase, crash in northwest Harris County

He hit speeds above 140 mph, deputies said early Wednesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies said a tracking device helped them find and chase a man suspected of robbing a gas station in northwest Harris County early Wednesday.

The chase happened around 2:30 a.m. after a reported robbery at a Circle K on Jones Road, northwest of Jersey Village.

Sheriff’s deputies, DPS and Precinct 4 deputy constables found the man’s location, and a high-speed chase followed. At times, the man went in excess of 140 mph, authorities said.

He went eastbound on Highway 290 to the 610 Loop and then back the other direction on 290.

A spike strip flattened at least one of his tires, and he crashed into a curb.