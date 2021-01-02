Watch: Suspect surrenders after chase in stolen car in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is in custody after a chase on Houston’s southwest side late Sunday, police said.
The chase happened around midnight when officers spotted a black Toyota Camry that was reported stolen. Officers stopped the suspect, but then he sped away.
The driver reportedly let a woman out of the vehicle but then kept going.
At one point he collided with a police cruiser. He eventually surrendered along Beechnut near the Southwest Freeway.
The man’s name was not immediately released.
No injuries were reported.