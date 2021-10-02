HPD: 2 in custody after robbery, chase through east Houston

Police said the suspects at first stopped but then suddenly took off again, leading officers on a brief chase.

HOUSTON — Houston police took two people into custody after a robbery and chase on the east side of town late Tuesday.

The robbery allegedly happened at a gas station in the 700 block of Lathrop where the suspects took money from a cash register.

Police were able to track their silver Chevrolet sedan using GPS, but the suspects allegedly refused to pull over.

They led officers to the 3100 block of Collingsworth where they were involved in a minor crash under the Eastex Freeway overpass, police said.

Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.