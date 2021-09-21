x
Watch: Robber forces victims to the ground inside downtown Houston apartment building

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information given directly to Houston Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released video of a recent armed robbery in a downtown apartment building that they hope will lead to an arrest.

It happened early in the evening on Friday, Aug. 13, at a building in the 400 block of Travis, near Market Square.

Houston police said the victims had just parked in the garage after 7 p.m. and went to the elevator area when they were approached by a man who pointed a handgun at them.

The man demanded their belongings and then kicked one of the women while forcing them to lay on the ground. He then fled in a 2014 or 2015 black Chevrolet Camaro, HPD stated.

The man was said to be just over six feet tall and was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and black shoes. The video shows he was also wearing a light blue medical mask.

Credit: Houston police
Suspect wanted in an Aug. 13, 2021 robbery at a downtown Houston apartment building

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

