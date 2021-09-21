Watch: Robber forces victims to the ground inside downtown Houston apartment building

HOUSTON — Houston police have released video of a recent armed robbery in a downtown apartment building that they hope will lead to an arrest.
It happened early in the evening on Friday, Aug. 13, at a building in the 400 block of Travis, near Market Square.
Houston police said the victims had just parked in the garage after 7 p.m. and went to the elevator area when they were approached by a man who pointed a handgun at them.
The man demanded their belongings and then kicked one of the women while forcing them to lay on the ground. He then fled in a 2014 or 2015 black Chevrolet Camaro, HPD stated.
The man was said to be just over six feet tall and was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and black shoes. The video shows he was also wearing a light blue medical mask.
