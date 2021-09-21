Witness: 2 men were running from Kingwood neighborhood where teenage boy was shot and killed

Anyone with information that could help can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 (STOP).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the deadly shooting of a teenager in a Kingwood-area subdivision late Monday.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are working the case, but a number of Houston police officers were seen in the neighborhood overnight as well.

The shooting happened along a sidewalk in the 25000 block of N. Kings Mill Lane shortly after 8 p.m.

A woman walking in the neighborhood near the intersection of of Pauldron Drive told deputies she heard multiple gunshots and found the 14-year-old victim, who was dead when deputies arrived. She said she saw two men running from the area just after the gunshots.

It appeared the victim was shot multiple times. Currently, his name has not been released.

There’s also not yet available a detailed description of the suspects. Anyone with information that could help can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 (STOP).