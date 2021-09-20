HCSO: Teenage boy shot and killed outside Galena Park home

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

GALENA PARK, Texas — A teenager was shot and killed outside a home in the Galena Park community early Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened before 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leggett.

Deputies were called to reports of gunfire, and that’s when they found the male victim, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, already dead. They believe there could be a second victim as well, but so far that person has not been found.

At least six shell casings were found in the roadway, and a dark sedan was spotted leaving the area, deputies said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.