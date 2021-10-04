Teen charged in twin sister's murder released on bond

Benjamin Elliott, 17, claims he was sleepwalking when he stabbed his sister to death their Katy-area home.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old charged with the murder of his twin sister is out of jail on bond.

His parents have been trying to get him moved from the jail to a mental health facility.

According to court records, Elliott, 17, told police that sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m., he woke up in his twin sister's bedroom and saw a knife in her neck. He said after he realized he was not dreaming, he removed the knife, turned on the light to the bedroom and placed pressure on 17-year-old Meghan Elliott's wound with a pillow.

He claims he then ran into his bedroom, grabbed his phone and called 911, authorities said.

Dispatchers guided Elliott on how to perform CPR on Meghan, who had been stabbed at least twice in her neck. Seven minutes into the 911 call, he called out to his parents who were heard yelling and crying in the background, according to court records.

Elliott reportedly admitted to police that he doesn't suffer from any sleep irregularities and he didn't consume any drugs or alcohol before going to bed.

Elliott has been charged with first-degree murder in this incident and was given a $100,000 bond. He didn't appear at his first court appearance, instead, he was screened by the mental health unit.

If he makes bond, he will be placed under a bond supervision order which will require him to were a GPS monitoring track. He will also be placed under a curfew and must surrender his passport.

The Elliott family attorney issued this statement:

“We are still gathering all of the facts and details of this tragedy. There is no question Benjamin loved his sister very much. They were extremely close and the best of friends. The family is asking for privacy as they process this heartbreaking event.”