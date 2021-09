Check back for updates to this developing story and watch KHOU 11 News.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at a home north of Katy early Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted before 6 a.m. that the scene was in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

Deputies responded and found a 17-year-old female dead with an apparent stab wound.

"The possible suspect, also 17, is believed to be the female’s twin sibling," Gonzalez stated. "The male is detained. The female has been pronounced deceased on-scene."