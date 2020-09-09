Teen found with gunshot wound after shooting near Houston ISD elementary school; suspects still at-large

An 18-year-old shooting victim was found outside Southmayd Elementary School Wednesday morning on the sidewalk.

HOUSTON — A shooting that left a teen injured and forced a Houston ISD elementary school into lockdown Wednesday morning may have been gang-related, according to investigators.

Houston police are still searching for multiple suspects and a dark green minivan of unknown make and model that was involved.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:52 a.m. in the 1900 block Evergreen Drive near Kernel Street. It happened within the same block as Southmayd Elementary School, which police said is currently open to only some students.

The 18-year-old victim was found injured on the sidewalk, and the school district police were notified, according to police.

Police said the minivan pulled up and at least one occupant jumped out, approaching the teen before shooting him at least once in the leg. The shooter got back into the van and then drove off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. He’s expected to survive.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting was caught on surveillance video, which police are reviewing, and shell casings were found at the scene. There’s still no motive in the investigation.