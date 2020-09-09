HPD: Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed UH-Downtown student; 2nd driver still wanted

Juan Mancillas, 21, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. He was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

HOUSTON — A suspect has been charged in the hit-and-run that killed a University of Houston-Downtown student who was riding his motorcycle with friends in Fifth Ward more than two months ago.

Juan Mancillas, 21, is charged with failure to stop and render aid. He was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

The suspect is accused of driving the BMW involved in the crash June 27 that left college student Justin Ortiz, 23, dead on the East Freeway feeder road near Lockwood Drive. Investigators said they have reason to believe the incident was intentional.

Ortiz’ friend was hit by the BMW and walked away with minor injuries, but police said the Chevrolet that struck Ortiz inevitably killed him. Both vehicles fled and the student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police are still searching for that Chevrolet driver and others who may have been involved.

Ortiz was scheduled to graduate with a marketing degree this upcoming May. His family has set up a scholarship benefiting other UHD students in his honor.