HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager who was shot multiple times Sunday died at the hospital after Harris County deputies found him in a bayou.

At about 2 a.m. deputies were called to the 6800 block of Treeline in Atascocita for shots fired.

When they arrived on scene they found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby bayou. The teen was air lifted to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies said they have no suspect information.

Prior to the shooting, a resident reported hearing arguing, but deputies can't confirm if the argument was related to the shooting.

Deputies said the victim doesn't live in the neighborhood but believe he doesn't live far.

Investigators are knocking on doors to see if any residents may have seen anything.

This is a developing story.

