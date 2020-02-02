HOUSTON — A police chase late Saturday night in southwest Houston ended with one suspect dead and two others in custody.

Houston police said a little after 10 p.m. a DWI unit came across a stolen vehicle. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

There were three suspects in the vehicle at the time.

Two of the suspects got out of the vehicle and were detained shortly after. The driver kept going.

Somewhere around Willowbend Boulevard and Highway 90, the driver shot at police chasing him, according to the Houston Police Department.

A gun was found near the location.

The suspect continued to keep driving and led police into Missouri City. Eventually the suspect lost control of his vehicle, hitting a curve and crashing into a light pole near FM 1092 and Highway 6.

Police said he hit the pole so hard that it fell and the car caught on fire.

Once paramedics were able to get to the suspect, they pulled him out the vehicle and administered CPR. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

The scene is still under investigation.

