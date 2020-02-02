HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to walk across the Gulf Freeway in the middle of the night.

This happened at about 12:13 a.m. Sunday.

Houston police said the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway near Telephone Road when the accident occurred.

The driver of the vehicle told police they didn't see the pedestrian until the very last second.

Houston police said this particular area is poorly lit.

A DWI investigation was conducted and the driver was found not to be intoxicated.

