Victim expected to survive after being shot in road rage incident in Heights area

HOUSTON — A man was shot Wednesday in the Heights area, according to Houston police.

Police said the man was shot during a road rage incident in the 700 block of TC Jester around 4:30 p.m.

The victim is expected to survive, according to police.

It's unclear if police have taken anyone into custody in connection with the shooting.

According to Air 11 video of the scene, the shooting appeared to have taken place near a bayou bridge on TC Jester just south of 11th Street. Crime scene tape was set up near the bayou.

Central officers are at a shooting scene 700 TC Jester. Adult male was shot during a road rage. Victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/w62sLLxvRF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 9, 2022