Man shot to death in possible road rage incident on Beltway 8 in Humble area, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting could be related to a road rage incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday in the Humble area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the man was found in a vehicle in the 8700 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East, near Wilson Road.

According to Gonzalez, the man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting could have stemmed from a road rage incident. Gonzalez said a truck and a car were driving aggressively when an argument broke out and someone opened fire from the truck, striking the driver of the car. The victim was the only person in the car at the time, Gonzalez said.

The eastbound service road between Mesa Drive and Bellows Falls Lane was shut down while investigators worked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

