HSCO: Teenage girl shot on North Freeway in case of road rage

Investigators say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that got into a dispute with another vehicle on I-45 near West Road.

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old girl was shot during what Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators say was a case of road rage in north Harris County.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. Friday. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was investigating another situation in a parking lot near the intersection of I-45 and Airtex when another car drove into the parking lot with its horn honking.

The male driver told them his girlfriend had been shot by the driver of another vehicle.

HCSO Sgt. Jeff Thomas said she'd been shot twice and there were multiple bullet holes in the car.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital Northwest. She was said to be stable, but will need surgery.

According to HCSO investigators, the driver had gotten onto the North Freeway near West Road, then got into a road rage situation with the driver of a Black Toyota Forerunner. The car driver said he didn’t know the Forerunner driver, but the two got into a dispute over lanes.

At some point, the driver of the car said the Forerunner driver opened fire into the driver's side but struck the passenger.

Sgt. Thomas said they found a gun in the boyfriend's car and are investigating whether he returned fire.

He said don't get drawn into these road rage situations because it's not worth the risk.

"We just really encourage you be patient, back away, stay safe," Sgt. Thomas advised. "Let's just get through the holidays. A lot of people are under pressure, stress, you know, I can't encourage you enough just back away, do not participate."