9-year-old girl shot in head during road rage incident on Southwest Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a girl was shot during a road rage incident Tuesday night.

According to police, a family of four was driving on the Southwest Freeway near Fondren Road around 9 p.m. when they got into some sort of altercation with another vehicle. At some point, police said, shots were fired.

Police said the suspect vehicle left the scene and the family pulled over at a gas station and called police.

According to authorities, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Investigators said she was undergoing surgery on Tuesday night.

According to police, the family was heading to the grocery store and was northbound on either the freeway or the feeder road when the shots were fired.