HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot as he went to check on his wife outside a suspected illegal game room in east Harris County late Monday, deputies said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office responded to the 700 block of Barbara Mae, not far from Beltway 8 and I-10, at about 10:08 p.m. They found a wounded man outside a convenience store.

Deputies learned the man and his wife were inside a game room next door when the wife went outside. The man went to check on his wife, and two males wearing masks opened fire on him.

The suspects fled, possibly on foot, in an unknown direction.

The wife was not hurt, but her husband was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators hope surveillance video and tips from the public will help lead to an arrest. Call Houston Crime stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

