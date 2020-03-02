HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of biting a deputy on the leg while being detained.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Lee.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, deputies were called to the Gameover Video store in the 5000 block of FM 1960 Road West because Lee was in front of the business yelling uncontrollably.

Deputies said he appeared to be on drugs.

Precinct 4 said deputies attempted to detain Lee but he resisted, becoming aggressive, agitated and very hostile. Deputies said Lee even went as far as biting a deputy on the leg, causing pain.

Joshua Lee has been charged with assault on a peace officer after he allegedly bit a deputy on the leg while being detained

One deputy eventually pulled out his taser in attempt to get Lee under control, but it had no effect.

After a brief struggle, Lee was detained and transported to a local hospital.

Lee was charged with assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $20,000.

