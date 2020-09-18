Suspects lead police on high-speed chase after hotel shooting in north Harris County

Both suspects are in custody. The details of the shooting are unknown at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are in custody Friday after leading Harris County deputies on a high-speed chase through north Harris County.

The chase started after deputies tried to stop a vehicle they believed to be involved in a shooting at a hotel on Airtex and the North Freeway.

The chase lasted for several minutes and reached high speeds before it came to an end near the North Freeway and Parramatta.

The driver and a passenger got out of the vehicle and started running, but eventually, both were caught.

One of the suspects had to be taken to a nearby hospital for a dog bite after he was found by a K9. The other suspect was located by a police chopper.

A deputy was treated on scene for exhaustion. He is expected to be okay.

Deputies did not provide any details on the shooting scene at Airtex.

Second person in custody. Great job K9, deputies and DPS 102 — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) September 18, 2020

