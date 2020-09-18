Driver crashes into firetruck that was stopped on Southwest Freeway responding to another crash

At least one of the drivers involved was taken to he hospital, but there were no reports of injuries to the first responders.

HOUSTON — A chain reaction of events left several vehicles, including a Houston Fire Department fire truck, wrecked on the Southwest Freeway late Thursday night.

Firefighters were stopped on the freeway’s northbound lanes at Chimney Rock responding to a motorcycle crash when two other vehicles collided. One of those vehicles then slammed into the back of HFD Ladder 51.

At least one of the drivers involved was taken to he hospital, but there were no reports of injuries to the first responders.