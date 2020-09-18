HPD: Man found dead inside burning home in southeast Houston

Arson investigators are also working to determine how the fire started.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a burning home in southeast Houston Thursday evening.

This happened around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hogue.

Houston police said firefighters responded at that time to a call of a house fire in progress. When the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters made entry into the home, crews found a man dead on a couch, police said. That is when firefighters called for HPD.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined the death was "not natural." HPD would not confirm whether the victim had been shot or stabbed.

Arson investigators are also working to determine how the fire started.