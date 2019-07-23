HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old is wanted for shooting and killing a woman who was riding in the car with her husband earlier this month.

Tekoney Blackledge has been charged with murder for death of 62-year-old Saron James. A source tells KHOU News that he's also been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He is not in custody at this time.

According to previous arrest records, Blackledge lives near area where the shooting occurred.

On July 16, James and her husband were on Old Greenhouse Road coming from the doctor’s office. James' husband was behind the wheel. He said he thought they were hearing fireworks, but when he looked over at his wife, she had a gunshot wound to the head.

James was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said James may have been an innocent bystander caught in the middle of a road rage dispute.

Her husband thinks the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“You’ve done a lot of wrong. You took a great person. You took an angel from us. You need to be punished. They need to get him off the street.” he said in a message to the shooter.

Deputies were on the lookout for a white Audi SUV traveling in the opposite direction on the same street at the time of the shooting.

The Audi was reportedly driven by a black male, early 20s, with curls. Witnesses said at least two other people were in the Audi.

KHOU 11 obtained surveillance video of the white Audi believed to be involved.

James' husband was not injured in the shooting and the motive is still unknown.

Check back for updates.

