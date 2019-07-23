GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The family of the former Kemah police chief who died in a boating accident last month is filing a lawsuit.

Chris Reed's family claims another ship was too close to Reed's boat and caused him to fall overboard.

The suit says Reed and his wife were cutting across the Houston Ship Channel, heading to the Texas City Dike when a container ship owned by Mearsk was too close to them.

They say it caused a massive wave that knocked Reed overboard. When his wife tried to throw him a line, Reed was hit by another wave from the same boat and couldn't grab the line.

Authorities searched for him and found his body days later.

