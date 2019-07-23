HOUSTON — The "cold" front that pushed through the Houston area Tuesday morning brought a few showers ahead of the dry air that will settle in throughout the afternoon.

With low humidity in place, morning lows will be able to cool down to the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning.

This COULD mean that Houston sees a few record low temperatures across the region!

Wednesday, July 24:

Record: 68° (1972)

Forecast: 68°

Thursday, July 25:

Record: 65° (1894! - 125 years!)

Forecast: 66°

Friday, July 26:

Record 68° (1972)

Forecast: 70°

The 1894 record however is very misleading, KHOU Meteorologist Blake Matthews says.

Any record prior to 1969 (when Bush Airport opened) was recorded in a different location, closer to the water -- whether it was downtown or somewhere else. This makes any record comparison apples to oranges.

It would also mean that the 1894 event was likely more potent, being that temperatures were that cool closer to the water where temps are usually warmer due to the influence of the gulf.

So while it is notable that we will cool off, it's hard to know just how "historic" this is. According to the National Weather Service here in Houston, the last time we had a front this strong in the middle of summer was August 1992.

The "coldest" July temperature ever recorded was 62°F -- in 1972 and 1990.

So therefore this is a considerable front but it's not the strongest or the "coldest" July temps we've ever seen.

