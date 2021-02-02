Multiple charges filed against chase suspect accused of opening fire on 2 Houston police officers

Police say Eddie Edwards fired several shots into the HPD patrol car, narrowly missing the officers.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against the suspect who allegedly fired several shots at two Houston police officers early Sunday.

Eddie Edwards, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and felon in possession of a weapon

It all started around 1:40 a.m. when the HPD officers tried to pull over a speeding BMW near the 8000 block of the East Freeway.

After a brief chase, the driver exited on Wayside, struck a pole and crashed on the service road. He then jumped out and ran away, turning on Harbor Street.

When the officers followed in their patrol car, Edwards pulled out a gun and fired several shots, according to HPD. Several bullets hit the patrol vehicle, narrowly missing both officers.

One officer returned fire but Edwards wasn't hit.

They found him walking back to his vehicle and arrested him.

The gun was found in a nearby lumberyard.

HPD says Edwards also had a backpack full of narcotics.