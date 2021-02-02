Conroe couple found dead at ransacked home in 1995 focus of new billboard campaign

The unsolved deaths of John and Pansy Stewart will be featured during an ongoing program to find new leads in some of Texas’ toughest cold cases.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A partnership between the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Clear Channel Outdoor will use digital billboards to find new leads in some of the area's toughest cold-case investigations.

Leaders from both organizations presented the first campaign Tuesday in an ongoing program, Cold Case Warm Up.

The first billboard highlights the unsolved deaths of local resident John Stewart, 78, and his wife Pansy Stewart, 74.

Investigators said a family member found the couple shot multiple times in the living room of their Conroe home on August 15, 1995. The house was reportedly ransacked and several items were missing, including jewelry and various guns.

The Stewarts and other murder investigations will be featured on a total 32 billboards across Montgomery, Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend and Austin counties.

A new case will be featured quarterly, officials said.