Five children among 6 killed in shooting at Oklahoma home

Police in Oklahoma responded overnight to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Six people were killed early Tuesday in Oklahoma, including five children, and a person with a gun was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, police said in a press release.

Once there, officers encountered a person with a gun who was later taken into custody. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.