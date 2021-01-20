x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Crime

Stranger danger alert: Katy ISD police say man gave 11-year-old 'a pill' near elementary school

The fifth-grade girl was approached Tuesday afternoon in the Bear Creek area.
Credit: KHOU

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD police are warning parents about an incident involving an 11-year-old girl. 

They say a strange man approached the Bear Creek Elementary fifth-grader and handed her a pill. The girl told police he told her it was "for energy." 

She ran to her home and wasn't hurt.

It happened Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hickory Downs Drive, not far from the school. 

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is investigating the case. 

They contacted Poison Control and learned the pill was a Claritan, an over-the-counter allergy medication.

The girl said the suspect was white or Hispanic and was wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a black face mask with green lettering. 

Related Articles

Related Articles