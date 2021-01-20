Stranger danger alert: Katy ISD police say man gave 11-year-old 'a pill' near elementary school

The fifth-grade girl was approached Tuesday afternoon in the Bear Creek area.

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD police are warning parents about an incident involving an 11-year-old girl.

They say a strange man approached the Bear Creek Elementary fifth-grader and handed her a pill. The girl told police he told her it was "for energy."

She ran to her home and wasn't hurt.

It happened Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hickory Downs Drive, not far from the school.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is investigating the case.

They contacted Poison Control and learned the pill was a Claritan, an over-the-counter allergy medication.