Stranger danger alert: Katy ISD police say man gave 11-year-old 'a pill' near elementary school

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD police are warning parents about an incident involving an 11-year-old girl.
They say a strange man approached the Bear Creek Elementary fifth-grader and handed her a pill. The girl told police he told her it was "for energy."
She ran to her home and wasn't hurt.
It happened Tuesday around 3:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Hickory Downs Drive, not far from the school.
The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is investigating the case.
They contacted Poison Control and learned the pill was a Claritan, an over-the-counter allergy medication.
The girl said the suspect was white or Hispanic and was wearing a black hoodie, shorts and a black face mask with green lettering.