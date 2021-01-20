HPD Chief Acevedo shares story of President Biden’s visit to injured officer’s hospital bedside

Even though Biden was in the middle of a campaign, he didn’t want publicity about his trip to see wounded Houston Police Officer Taylor Roccaforte.

HOUSTON — September 12, 2019 was a dark day for the Houston Police Department. One of their officers was shot with his own gun after a robbery suspect wrestled it away.

Officer Taylor Roccaforte, then 29, was rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital with three bullet wounds to his chest.

Then-candidate Joe Biden heard about the shooting because it happened shortly after he took part in the presidential debate that night at TSU in Houston.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 20, 2019.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Biden called him three days later to check on Officer Roccaforte.

“If you think it would be helpful to his spirit and recovery, I would like to visit him at the hospital. No media. I simply want to lift his spirits,” Biden told Acevedo.

Officer Taylor Roccaforte just text these two photos and asked me to share them.



Taylor, his dad Sam (40 year HPD vet, and 3 years with HFD), @JoeBiden, during the September 15, 2019, hospital visit. pic.twitter.com/DSbB141Tv7 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 20, 2021

The chief said Roccaforte, his family and the hospital staff were touched by Biden’s visit.

“The visit took place during a campaign, yet not a peep of the visit went public. The officer, his family, & hospital staff were all lifted by the visit,” Acevedo said in a tweet. “I share this today to illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mr. President, although he prefers to be called Joe.”

Officer Roccaforte recovered after multiple surgeries and was able to walk out of the hospital the week after he was shot.