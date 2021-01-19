Federal arrest warrant issued for former Houston police officer charged in deadly Capitol riot

Tam Dinh Pham initially denied being part of the mob that stormed the Capitol but eventually confessed, according to a federal warrant.

HOUSTON — Federal charges have been filed against a former Houston police officer accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Tam Dihn Pham is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and unlawfully entering a restricted building.

According to a federal warrant, Pham initially denied he was part of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. But FBI agents say he confessed when they found deleted cell phone photos of him inside the building.

During an interview at his Richmond home, Pham told agents he went to Washington D.C. on a "business trip" with his wife and a friend. He said they went to the Trump rally to "see history."

He admitted he followed the crowd to the Capitol, climbing over downed fences and going around barricades, according to the document.

While inside the building, Pham said he "he looked at historical art" and took photos and videos.

FBI agents say he gave them permission to digitally copy those photos and videos.

One photo shows Pham standing next to a statue and under a Trump flag with an expletive. Others show him with the Capitol Rotunda in the background.

"The metadata associated with each of these photographs indicates that they were created on January 6, 2021 between 2:50 p.m. and 2:55 p.m., the document states.

Five people died during the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

Pham was placed on administrative leave last week and later resigned.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he received a tip that one of his officers stormed the Capitol.

PHOTOS: US Capitol stormed by pro-Trump mob 1/29

2/29

3/29

4/29

5/29

6/29

7/29

8/29

9/29

10/29

11/29

12/29

13/29

14/29

15/29

16/29

17/29

18/29

19/29

20/29

21/29

22/29

23/29

24/29

25/29

26/29

27/29

28/29

29/29 1 / 29

After checking Pham's Facebook page, Acevedo confirmed the officer attended the rally and notified the FBI about the allegations.

“There's no excuse for criminal activity – especially from a police officer," Acevedo said. "I can't tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer or other police officers thinking they get to go storm the Capitol; or any member of the military or members of the Secret Service."

The #FBI is asking the public to help identify individuals involved in the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Mike Fanone on January 6. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH if you have a tip. https://t.co/PDxH7EbNQx pic.twitter.com/OowWQineAU — FBI (@FBI) January 17, 2021

"As an American, when I saw the confederate flag in the Capitol -- in the rotunda -- that angered me. And the thought of off-duty police officers particpating in that, I can't tell you what that does to me."