5-year-old boy dies after returning home from playground in southwest Houston, police say

David Niwamanya collapsed when he got home. It was later determined he died from inflicted trauma.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy who collapsed after returning home from a playground in the Gulfton area.

David Niwamanya was playing at the playground in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Investigators said the victim struggled to make his way back to his residence afterwards and was assisted inside where he fell unconscious.

David was rushed to the hospital where he later died. It was determined he died from inflicted trauma, police said.