5-year-old boy dies after returning home from playground in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a five-year-old boy who collapsed after returning home from a playground in the Gulfton area.
David Niwamanya was playing at the playground in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Investigators said the victim struggled to make his way back to his residence afterwards and was assisted inside where he fell unconscious.
David was rushed to the hospital where he later died. It was determined he died from inflicted trauma, police said.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.