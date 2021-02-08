Watch Live: Houston police speak after road rage shooting suspect turns himself

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is accused of killing 17-year-old David Castro after a confrontation with the teens father.

HOUSTON — A man charged in the deadly road rage shooting after an Astros game turned himself Monday to the Houston Police Department.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, has been charged with murder in the July 6 shooting of 17-year-old David Castro.

WATCH LIVE - Houston police are expected to give an update today on the investigation at 12:30 p.m. KHOU 11 reporter Melissa Correa is following this story.

Police handcuffed the suspect and took him into custody when he arrived at the Travis Street station with his attorney, Quanell X.

"He's in custody," HPD Chief Troy Finner said. "I want to thank our investigative division for the work that they've done and also our citizens. We've said all along when we're dealing with homicide, it's very important that we all work together as a community."

Finner said Williams will be processed and police will take addition statements from the suspect.

UPDATE: Gerald Wayne Williams has turned himself in to police with Quannell X at HPD Headquarters. Chief @TroyFinner and investigators will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today. It will be live streamed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/A3yZjDjVvv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2021

According to court documents, while leaving the Astros game, Paul Castro, David's father, had a verbal altercation with a man driving a white Buick. They said the Buick began following them through the downtown area.

Paul Castro sped away to try to avoid the suspect, according to court documents. As Castro made a U-turn at the East Freeway at Wayside, witnesses told police several gunshots were fired through the back window of Paul Castro's truck. David Castro was struck and later died from the injuries, authorities said.

Court documents said officers got surveillance video at a nearby Valero and found two shell casings at the turnaround in front of the gas station.

Police said a car matching the description was put on sale through Offer Up so they tracked down the person who posted the ad. According to court documents, Williams bought a Buick Lacrosse on May 30, and that the vehicle couldn't be found after the deadly shooting.

Police said the burned car was found in a field near Williams’ house and cell phone records placed Williams in the area of the shooting at the time it occurred.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office told KHOU 11 News it accepted charges on Williams on Wednesday.