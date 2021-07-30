Suspect identified in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is now charged with murder in July 6 fatal shooting of 17-year-old David Castro. Williams remains on the run.

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, is now charged with murder in the July 6 shooting of 17-year-old David Castro. Williams has not been taken into custody.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office tells KHOU 11 News they accepted charges on Williams on Wednesday.

On July 20, police released more details about the suspect vehicle involved in the deadly road rage shooting.

WANTED: This is Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, now charged with murder in July 6th fatal shooting of a teen in a road rage incident.



If you know Williams' whereabouts, contact HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tip for reward up to $10k from @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. #hounews https://t.co/BHTYIkLrf7 pic.twitter.com/bM8fwCDwe5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2021

According to the Houston Police Department, the vehicle involved was a 2011 to 2013 Buick Lacrosse CXL with the premium package. Police noted the vehicle had Ventiports on top of its hood instead of on its side or on the fenders, making its appearance a little more unique than other Lacrosse year models.

The vehicle had round fog lights and 7-spoke rims, according to HPD.

Father says his son's death was 'senseless'

The father of the killed teen says the community lost a soul that “would have added to our world and made it better.”

Paul Castro and his sons were leaving Minute Maid Park just after 11 p.m., police said.

According to police, they were blocks away from the ballpark, on Chartres Street, when he and the driver of a white Buick sedan exchanged hand gestures. Police said the suspect followed Paul Castro and his sons onto I-10 East and then McCarty Street, before opening fire on Castro’s truck.

Out of the three people in the truck, 17-year-old David Castro was the only one struck.

“David was one of the good guys,” Paul Castro said. “He was set to be a National Merit Semifinalist. He loved percussion and was planning on playing in band in college.”

Paul Castro said his family is devastated.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot,” Paul Castro said. “He is innocent. There are no words to convey the deep pain our family feels.”

Houston police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call (713) 308-3600 or provide an anonymous tip to Houston Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477). There's a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.