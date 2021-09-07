New details released about suspect's car in deadly road rage shooting of teen after Astros game

It's been two weeks to the day since David Castro was shot and killed in his father's pickup truck.

HOUSTON — Houston police on Tuesday shared new details about the suspect’s vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting earlier this month.

It’s been two weeks since David Castro, 17, was fatally shot in his dad’s pickup truck after an Astros game.

KHOU 11’s Melissa Correa reports, according to HPD, the vehicle involved was a 2011 to 2013 Buick Lacrosse CXL with the premium package. The vehicle had Ventiports on top of its hood instead of on its side or on the fenders, making its appearance a little more unique than others.

The vehicle had round fog lights and 7-spoke rims, according to HPD.

Police stated they have tracked down numerous leads since the July 7 killing, but they still need help.

"Someone knows who did this," stated Sgt. Mark Holbrook with HPD.

Father says his son's death was 'senseless'

The father of the killed teen says the community lost a soul that “would have added to our world and made it better.”

Paul Castro and his sons were leaving Minute Maid Park just after 11 p.m., police said.

According to police, they were blocks away from the ballpark, on Chartres Street, when he and the driver of a white Buick sedan exchanged hand gestures. Police said the suspect followed Paul Castro and his sons onto I-10 East and then McCarty Street, before opening fire on Castro’s truck.

Out of the three people in the truck, 17-year-old David Castro was the only one struck.

“David was one of the good guys,” Paul Castro said. “He was set to be a National Merit Semifinalist. He loved percussion and was planning on playing in band in college.”

Paul Castro said his family is devastated.

“He didn’t deserve to get shot,” Paul Castro said. “He is innocent. There are no words to convey the deep pain our family feels.”