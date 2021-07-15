RAKDavid | Random acts of kindness for David Castro, the teen killed in road rage incident after Astros game

In the wake of his death, Castro's family called for justice and kindness, and the community stepped up in a big way.

HOUSTON — Friends and family members are celebrating the life of David Castro.

The 17-year-old Westside High School student was shot during a road rage incident after an Astros game last week. He later died from those injuries.

In the wake of his death, Castro's family called for justice and kindness, and Houston stepped up in a big way.

In west Houston, blue and black ribbons are tied around trees, stop signs and mailboxes. Upon closer look, you can see they read "#RAKDavid."

Random acts of kindness for David.

"It was just kind of, like, spur of the moment. Like somebody posted #RAKDavid and I was, like, oh! I’m going to jump on that," David's father, Paul Castro said.

Paul Castro said he hasn't been able to sleep since the incident. He was driving the vehicle when the enraged driver opened fire last Tuesday.

"So, I look at the Facebook feed and I look at the stories in the posts and they matter," Paul Castro said.

He's embracing the #RAKDavid movement. He sees it as a call to ease the pain of a random act of violence with random acts of kindness.

Here are some random acts of kindness that have been shared:

"Elijah broke down with a flat. I used my truck to block him from dangerous oncoming highway traffic," Michael Duran posted.

"I noticed an older woman. She was trying to get onto a stepping stool. I walked over to her and offered to help," Jeff Stear posted.

"Here is an act of kindness— supplies, food, and a donation to Helping Hands in Richmond, TX, so more people in our community will receive food. #RAKDavid," Megan Dorsey posted.

"I paid for someone’s drink at Starbucks. I took a lady’s trash to the dumpster," Dwayne Lacy posted.

"Made and handed out 20 bags of essentials for homeless folks," Canadian Boy tweeted.

Paul Castro said every random act helps.

"All of those things are making the world better," Paul Castro said. "And those are the things that give us the energy and the strength to face the next day. It is impossible to explain to anyone what it's like to lose a child. I don't know where we would be without the support of our friends and family, and really, strangers."

Kindness might be the hope the family needs to lead them out of despair. To show that love is stronger than hate.

"I hope David Castro is smiling In Heaven knowing that he’s made such an impact on this world and that he is causing random people to do good things!" Kelly posted on Facebook.