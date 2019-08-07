HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The suspect in a recent road rage shooting that seriously injured two small children is in custody on aggravated assault charges, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sunday night.

Bayron J. Rivera, 18, surrendered to investigators, Gonzalez said. He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault in the Fourth of July shooting.

The family of four had recently purchased fireworks when the drivers had a heated exchange on West Mount Houston in north Harris County.

They pulled into a gas station, where an argument ensued. That's when investigators say Rivera fired shots at the family's vehicle, igniting the fireworks and sending the vehicle into flames.

Two small children inside suffered severe burns.

The adults in the vehicle were also injured.

Investigators are tentatively scheduled to speak at a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.