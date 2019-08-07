An American family's cruise vacation has ended in tragedy with the death of a little girl who fell from the vessel at a port in Puerto Rico. A public security official in Puerto Rico told the Primera Hora newspaper that a man was holding his granddaughter up to an open window on the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship as it was docked Sunday in San Juan, when he lost his grip.

The little girl, who was with her maternal and paternal grandparents and her immediate family on the ship owned by Florida-based Royal Caribbean cruise lines, fell the equivalent of 11 storeys from a port-side window and hit an awning before eventually landing on pavement at the dock, according to Elmer Roman of the Puerto Rican Department of Public Security.

"It's a very grave scene, very regrettable and tragic," Roman told Primera Hora in a video interview on Sunday. "One of the grandfathers, whom it would appear was playing with the little girl, lifted her out of the open window and lost his grip."

