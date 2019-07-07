HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorms in Georgia that is expected to move south into the most northeast portion of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning.

The NHC classified the disturbance as "Invest 92L" on Monday morning. If it becomes a named storm it will be called Barry.

It's still too soon to determine what impacts the system will have on the Gulf Coast, but residents from Texas to Florida are urged to keep a very close watch; namely Texas and Louisiana.

There's currently an 80 percent chance of it developing into a tropical system over the next five days and a 30 percent chance for the next two days.

New as of Monday afternoon, a hurricane reconnaissance plane, aka 'hurricane hunters', are planning to investigate this system beginning Wednesday.

How this storm evolves remains a mystery. Computer models are all over the place regarding strength. Some models show a weak tropical storm while others show a hurricane. Some models even show what we call "R.I." -- standing for 'rapid intensification.'

You may have heard that the computer models shifted west overnight Sunday into Monday. They didn't just shift west but they did so significantly.

The storm will be guided be a ridge of high pressure currently sitting over Texas. The reason for the westward jump in model forecasts is because the ridge is now expected to build north and east and back away from the Texas and Louisiana coasts. That's why we're seeing forecasts now starting to put more of Texas in play.

The further south and east the ridge is, the better it'll be for Texas. It's unfortunately just too far out for the computer models to nail down at this time.

What we know so far:

80 percent chance for development by the weekend

Everyone from Texas to Florida along the coast needs to keep an eye on it

Models shifted west overnight Sunday into Monday

The strength and track remain unclear at this time

The forecast over the next two days will be very telling





What do you need to do?

-Make sure you check on the weather at least twice-a-day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

-Check your hurricane supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get a storm, which at this time remains very uncertain.

Steering currents will be the drivers for the forecast come Friday and Saturday here locally.

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good. The area of high pressure that was centered over us is backing westward and that will allow a small opening for a big moisture source.

It's just simply too early to determine when or if a storm is going to develop; and if it does, to know where it's going and how strong it could be. Therefore stay weather aware regarding this potential tropical system this coming week.

If, and only if, this were to make a direct impact on Houston -- and again, that probability is very low at this time -- the impacts wouldn't be until Friday and Saturday.