'How to escape' | Rideshare driver gets away from armed robbers who tried to carjack him

Dovran is from Turkmenistan, serves in the US Army Reserves and said combat training likely helped him survive a terrifying attack that was caught on camera.

HOUSTON — A rideshare driver is opening up about a terrifying experience in which he was held at gunpoint and threatened with his life.

The driver only wants to be identified as Dovran. He's originally from Turkmenistan, serves in the United States Army Reserves and said he went through combat training. He never learned how to deal with armed carjackers, but the training, nonetheless, likely helped in the situation he was faced with late last year.

"Honestly, I didn’t think at all about anything. Just how to escape," Dovran said.

The crime

Houston police are hoping to identify the two men who held him at gunpoint and tried to steal his car. It happened in southwest Houston on Oct. 18 when police the victim said he picked up two men from a restaurant along Westheimer Road near Voss Road. One of them identified himself as "MJ" in the rideshare app.

When the men got in the car, they changed the dropoff location to an apartment complex on Westheimer between Fondren Road and Hillcroft Avenue.

That's when things went south.

A camera in the vehicle shows both men pointing guns at the driver and repeatedly ordering him to get out of the car.

"I'm gonna kill you. Get the f--- outta the car. Get the f--- outta the car," one of the men shouted.

One of the suspects got out of the car and tried to take Dovran's phone that's when he said he hit the gas with the other suspect still in the car pointing a gun at his head and shouting.

"One of them reached for my phone. I didn't let it go. I hold it tightly. The other put a gun to my head behind me," Dovran said. “If I push the gas and drive off, one of them gonna be behind us. So at least it’s easier to deal with one guy, right? Instead of two.”

Dovran refused to stop, honked the horn and the other suspect finally gave up and jumped out of the moving vehicle.

Dovran drove away and called the police.

The evidence

Police tried to identify "MJ" through the rideshare company's records but were unsuccessful.

"In a perfect world, it would be able to give me the name, phone number any other subscriber data that would be used on that specific account; whoever MJ was," HPD Robbery Detective Jharyde Nickerson said.

The men are believed to be about 20. Police said both suspects are about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh about 140 pounds with a skinny build.

One of the suspects left his phone in the driver's car. Police have it and are hoping it leads to the suspects.

Dangerous actions

While Dovran got away, police warn against struggling with armed robbers.

"Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, but again, I would double down: No car or possession is worth it," Jharyde said.

How to help

A $5,000 reward is offered for tips that lead to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477) to be considered for a cash payment. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.