Uber passenger injured after shooter allegedly opens fire on Houston freeway

The driver claims the rideshare vehicle came under fire Tuesday night while traveling on the North Loop near I-45. Houston police are investigating.

HOUSTON — An Uber passenger was injured late Tuesday after shots were allegedly fired on the North Loop Freeway in Houston.

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Cavalcade. They arrived, officers found a pickup truck with bullet holes and the passenger reportedly shot in the shoulder.

The victim was treated by HFD paramedic before being taking to the hospital in stable condition.

Central officers are on a shooting at 100 Cavalcade where one adult male has been transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 9, 2020

The Uber driver claims they driving on North Loop near I-45 when someone opened fire on them from behind.

It's still unclear why the Uber was targeted and no suspects have been identified at this time.