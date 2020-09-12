Uber passenger injured after shooter allegedly opens fire on Houston freeway

HOUSTON — An Uber passenger was injured late Tuesday after shots were allegedly fired on the North Loop Freeway in Houston.
Houston police responded to a shooting call about 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Cavalcade. They arrived, officers found a pickup truck with bullet holes and the passenger reportedly shot in the shoulder.
The victim was treated by HFD paramedic before being taking to the hospital in stable condition.
The Uber driver claims they driving on North Loop near I-45 when someone opened fire on them from behind.
It's still unclear why the Uber was targeted and no suspects have been identified at this time.
